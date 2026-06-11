A viral post on X narrates the struggles of a highly educated Rapido driver in Bengaluru, holding advanced degrees in Mathematics, who turned to driving after failing to secure a teaching job. His story has sparked debate on education, employment, and fairness in today’s job market.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence and growing competition in the job market has left even highly qualified individuals struggling to secure employment. A recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted this reality through the story of a Rapido driver in Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The post, shared by a woman named Sakshi, described how the driver unexpectedly asked her about her profession during a ride. When she replied that she had a job, he requested if she could refer him somewhere. Curious, she asked about his education, and his response left her stunned.

Scroll to load tweet…

Degrees But No Secure Job

The driver revealed that he held both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mathematics, along with a B.Ed. Despite his qualifications, he had been unable to secure a teaching position. After five to six years of unsuccessful preparation for government teaching exams, financial distress forced him to turn to Rapido driving.

Sakshi wrote, “We keep telling students study hard, get degrees, prepare for exams, and life will be stable. But what happens when someone does everything right and still has no secure job.”

Online Reactions

The post quickly gained traction, drawing sympathy and debate. Many users expressed concern over the driver’s struggles, while others questioned how someone with such qualifications could remain unemployed.

One user commented, “Life is unfair. We have been fed a perpetual lie that working hard yields results.” Another wrote, “Never mind, but it seems a bit dreamy that you are holding a Master’s in Maths and you’ve no job. Close the chapter and move on!”

A third user added, “The education system failed to convince people of the fact that the main purpose is to develop skills that are gonna get you money. Not the degrees that indirectly qualify you for some job.”