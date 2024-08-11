Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rape-Murder accused civic volunteer at Kolkata RG Kar Medical college married 4 times; 3 wives left him

    A civic volunteer at a government hospital in Kolkata is accused of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, leading to widespread outrage within the medical community. This incident has prompted significant unrest and calls for justice among healthcare professionals

    Rape Murder accused civic volunteer at Kolkata RG Kar Medical college married 4 times; 3 wives left him ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    A grave incident has unfolded at RG Kar Government Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered by a civic volunteer. This shocking case has ignited widespread outrage among the medical community.

    Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder of the young doctor, reportedly has a history of troubled relationships. According to neighbors speaking to India Today TV, Roy was married four times. Three of his previous wives left him due to allegations of misconduct and abusive behavior. His fourth wife, who passed away from cancer last year, was the only one who stayed until her death.

    Neighbors also mentioned that Roy often returned home late at night in an intoxicated state. Contrarily, Sanjay Roy's mother, Malati Roy, has disputed these claims. She asserts that her son confessed to the crime only due to alleged police coercion. "My son is innocent. He confessed under police pressure," she stated. Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer, was detained on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. Her body was discovered in a seminar hall at the hospital.

    The autopsy report provided distressing details, including severe injuries and multiple signs of trauma. The report indicated bleeding from the victim's private parts, facial injuries, and other significant wounds. Roy has been charged with rape and murder and has been remanded to police custody until August 23, following his appearance in Sealdah court.

    ALSO READ: Autopsy confirms RG Kar Medical College doctor's death as violent rape-murder: Disturbing details revealed

    This horrific case has led to widespread protests from doctors, nursing staff, and medical students across Kolkata. Demonstrations have taken place at RG Kar Medical College, National Medical College, and other state-run hospitals, with participants demanding severe punishment for the accused and better security measures for women in medical institutions. Protests have also spread to district hospitals, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Autopsy confirms RG Kar Medical College doctor's death as violent rape-murder: Disturbing details revealed AJR

    Autopsy confirms RG Kar Medical College doctor's death as violent rape-murder: Disturbing details revealed

    Hindenburg attacking SEBI's credibility, engaging in character assassination: Madhabi & Dhaval Buch AJR

    Hindenburg attacking SEBI's credibility, assassinating chief's character: Buchs' 15-point rebuttal

    Uttar Pradesh news: 12 passengers jump out of train in panic as men operate fire extinguisher AJR

    UP news: 12 passengers jump out of train in panic as men operate fire extinguisher

    Kerala government allocates Rs. 50 crore to SupplyCo for Paddy procurement; Read on ATG

    Kerala government allocates Rs. 50 crore to SupplyCo for Paddy procurement; Read on

    Wayanad Landslide: Body parts recovered as massive search operation begins; 130 people still missing ATG

    Wayanad Landslide: Body parts recovered as massive search operation begins; 130 people still missing

    Recent Stories

    Autopsy confirms RG Kar Medical College doctor's death as violent rape-murder: Disturbing details revealed AJR

    Autopsy confirms RG Kar Medical College doctor's death as violent rape-murder: Disturbing details revealed

    Kerala state lottery August 11, 2024: Today's winning number OUT ATG

    Kerala state lottery August 11, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Sports Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at India's 6 medals won scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at India's 6 medals won

    Dosa to Idli-7 popular and healthy South Indian breakfast RBA EAI

    Dosa to Idli-7 popular and healthy South Indian breakfast

    Hindenburg attacking SEBI's credibility, engaging in character assassination: Madhabi & Dhaval Buch AJR

    Hindenburg attacking SEBI's credibility, assassinating chief's character: Buchs' 15-point rebuttal

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon