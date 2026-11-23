The newly launched Saryu-Kamala Express connects Ayodhya and Janakpur, fostering stronger India-Nepal ties and promoting tourism between these sacred sites. The weekly service aims to link the birthplace of Lord Ram with his marital home.

Saryu-Kamala Express Links Ayodhya and Janakpur to Boost Relations

The Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal will strengthen friendly ties between the two countries and promote tourism by facilitating travel between the two important religious destinations, railway officials said on Monday. Speaking to ANI on the inauguration of the train service, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI), Indian Railways, Sanjay Kumar Verma described the service as a "friendship train" between the two nations.

"This service operates as a friendship train between the two nations. We have always maintained strong, positive relations with Nepal. Since the train runs between Ayodhya and Janakpur, it will help promote tourism in the region. Furthermore, travellers from Janakpur will have the opportunity to visit Ayodhya and witness the significant development that has taken place here; this will foster greater coordination and strengthen friendly ties between the two countries," Verma said.

Speaking to ANI, TTI, Ayodhya Cantt Santosh Kumar Joshi said serving on the inaugural journey was a moment of pride and a memorable experience for railway officials. "My colleagues and I feel truly blessed to have been entrusted by our railway authorities with the responsibility of serving on this inaugural journey.... It is undoubtedly a wonderful experience. Beyond strengthening the ties between the two nations, this train carries a significant social and familial message... This is a remarkable initiative by Indian Railways, one that is destined to become a significant milestone in the future. As for the route, this inaugural journey begins at Ayodhya Dham and travels to Janakpur Dham, linking the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram with his marital home. In the future, this service will operate on a weekly basis, departing from Ayodhya Cantt. Key stations along the route include Gorakhpur, Janakpur Road, and Jaynagar," he said.

Meanwhile, Veer Chaitanya Das of ISKCON said the organisation would provide prasad to passengers travelling on the train, describing the initiative as a service rooted in devotion rather than merely a catering arrangement. "This is not merely a catering service; it is a prasad service. Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, while Mata Sita was born in Janakpur. The purpose of this initiative is to strengthen the bond of love and devotion associated with these two sacred places," Das told ANI. He added that the initiative aimed to bring about a spiritual transformation among passengers through the offering of prasad. The service would remain available throughout the journey, providing prasad for breakfast, lunch and dinner, he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the relationship between India and Nepal as a centuries-old bond rooted in faith, shared rivers and family ties, highlighting the traditional 'roti-beti' connection between the two countries at the inauguration of the train service. Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the inauguration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah scheduled to virtually flag off the new weekly service connecting Ayodhya Cantt with Janakpur Dham. The passenger train service is expected to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between the two religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties.