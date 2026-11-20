Ghaziabad A court in Ghaziabad on Thursday imposed life imprisonment to a 62-year-old man for raping his 17-year-old daughter in 2019 at their residence, a month after her mother's death, according to prosecution authorities.

Ghaziabad: A court in Ghaziabad on Thursday sentenced a 62-year-old man to life in jail for raping his 17-year-old daughter at their home in 2019, a month after her mother died, according to prosecution authorities. On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Goyal issued a ruling finding the accused guilty of rape and awarding him life imprisonment and a ₹5,000 punishment under IPC section 376(2).

On October 10, 2019, the court heard the accusations against the man and began the trial. On the basis of the grounds presented during the trial, the court found the man guilty on November 16 and sentenced him to life in prison on Thursday.

"Although the guilty accused has been in jail for nearly 7 years, 4 months, and 9 days, his current age is around 62 years. In this instance, the guilty accused, who was the victim's guardian and was supposed to nurture her, perpetrated this horrific crime with his own daughter, shattering the truth about the family, which is the smallest unit of society. He assaulted the victim's protection in her own home, where she felt most secure. The guilty accused has regularly physically abused his daughter and looks to deserve the highest sentence, according to the court's judgment.

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment under section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as a ₹5000 fine. If he does not pay the fee, he will face an extra 6-month jail sentence."

Harish Kumar, special public prosecutor (Pocso), stated that the family is originally from Faizabad. After her mother died in May, she moved to Khoda with her younger brother and father, a 55-year-old electrical works contractor.

"The event occurred following the death of the girl's mother. On July 1, 2019, the youngster reported her father's habitual assaults to her school principal.Later, with the assistance of an NGO, a FIR was filed against her father on July 6, 2019, and he was detained. The court sentenced her father to life in jail on Thursday following his trial, according to special public prosecutor (Pocso) Kumar.

"The child testified against her father at the chief examination and repeated the incident in her testimony under CrPC 164 before a magistrate. Her testimony were critical in the case," Kumar noted.

The court order, obtained by HT, indicates that the kid stated in the FIR that her father sexually attacked her at nite on June 24, 26, and 27, 2019, despite her protests. The youngster was also present at the residence.

An FIR for rape was filed against the guy under the IPC section as well as the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

On November 16, the court found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to life in prison on Thursday.