Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms

A parliamentary panel is planning to take up the issue surrounding YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on parents and sex during a comedy show-  'India's Got Latent', that has also triggered widespread outrage.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

A parliamentary panel is planning to take up the issue surrounding YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on parents and sex during a comedy show-  'India's Got Latent', that has also triggered widespread outrage. They will push for stringent regulations to govern content on social media and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

The controversy also found its way to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with members voicing concerns over the increasing prevalence of "vulgar" content being masqueraded as comedy. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Allahbadia and other content creators involved in the show, directing them to appear before the commission on February 17.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, when questioned about the uproar during a press conference, stated, "We will ask NCW for a report."

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: NCW chief slams 'obscene language'

Members of the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology have vowed to address the issue in their meeting on February 13. While the influencer may not be directly summoned by the panel, sources indicate that the discussion will focus on the broader implications of his remarks and the necessity for regulatory intervention.

Acknowledging the backlash, Allahbadia has since issued an apology for his statements.

In the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is also a committee member, declared her intent to highlight the incident, condemning the propagation of "vulgar, blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy." Echoing this sentiment, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called for stricter guidelines to govern social media, podcasts, and OTT platforms, arguing that unregulated digital spaces are becoming breeding grounds for offensive material.

The NCW, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed its stance, condemning the comments made by Allahbadia and fellow content creators Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect," the commission stated.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far

