Ranveer Allahbadia row: Woes for YouTuber mount over 'obscene' remarks; fresh FIR in Indore. Complaints so far

A police complaint has been filed against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in Indore over 'obscene' comments.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing mounting legal troubles as a fresh police complaint has been filed against him in Indore over his alleged 'obscene' comments made during a YouTube reality show. This comes amid growing outrage and multiple FIRs lodged across the country against Allahbadia and the show's creators.

Adding to the controversy, the All Indian Cine Workers' Association (AICWA) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a ban on the show India's Got Latent and legal action against those involved.

 

Nationwide backlash over viral remarks

Allahbadia made the contentious remarks during a recent episode of India's Got Latent, where he appeared alongside fellow content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. Clips of his alleged insensitive and vulgar jokes went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, igniting a nationwide controversy. The backlash has sparked debates on the misuse of freedom of speech and the need for stricter regulation of content on OTT platforms.

Politicians, human and women’s rights organizations, celebrities, artists, and the general public have condemned the remarks, calling for accountability from both the influencer and the show's creators.

Multiple complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia

Apart from Indore, an FIR was also filed against Ranveer Allahbadia in Assam on Monday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming the police complaint on Twitter. In Mumbai, several organizations, lawyers, and political parties have lodged multiple complaints against Allahbadia, other artists, the show’s organizers, and the platform that aired it. The controversial show was filmed at a studio in Khar.

