Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court with a fresh civil suit raising concerns about the creation and operation of the RK Family Trust. In her petition, the elderly widow contends that the trust was established and operated without her knowledge or informed consent, effectively excluding her from beneficial ownership of assets that she claims originally belonged to her.

Allegations of Exploitation During Illness

The suit says that the events in question took place at a time when she was medically unwell after suffering a stroke and was dependent on her son to handle her personal and financial matters. During this period, she claims she relied on his assurances that her assets remained under her control and were being managed for her benefit.

Role of Late Son Questioned

According to the plaintiff, Rani Kapur, has stated that her late son was either manipulated into taking part in the alleged arrangement or allowed himself to be used as a channel for carrying it out. She claims that, based on the assurances given to her, she believed her estate was secure, even as transactions were allegedly executed that later deprived her of ownership rights.

Claims of Deception and Misrepresentation

The suit further alleges that she was asked to sign several documents without being informed about their contents or legal implications, and on some occasions was made to sign blank papers. These actions, she claims, were carried out in coordination with Priya Kapur and other defendants, who are accused of concealing the true nature and effect of the RK Family Trust.

Rani Kapur has also stated that she was led to believe that the RK Family Trust was only a renamed or modified version of an earlier trust arrangement under which she remained the sole beneficiary. She claims it was only much later, and after her son's death, that she became aware that the trust allegedly excluded her and directed benefits to other family members.

Legal Recourse Sought

Through the suit, Rani Kapur has sought cancellation of the RK Family Trust and restoration of her estate, contending that the transactions were carried out through misrepresentation, undue influence, and without her informed consent. (ANI)