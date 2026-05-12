80-year-old Rani Kapur has moved the Supreme Court seeking to restrain Priya Sachdev Kapur from interfering with the 'RK Family Trust' during mediation. She has also sought a stay on a board meeting scheduled for May 18 by a related company.

80-year-old Rani Kapur has moved the Supreme Court with a fresh plea seeking to restrain Priya Sachdev Kapur and certain other respondents from interfering with the functioning of the "RK Family Trust" during the pendency of the mediation proceedings initiated by the Court on May 7. She has also sought a stay on the board meeting scheduled for May 18 pursuant to the notice and agenda dated May 8 issued by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), which allegedly holds a major portion of the disputed family estate.

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The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala today. Counsel appearing for Rani Kapur submitted that the proposed meeting is intended to appoint additional directors to the board. "We have entered into an arena. The Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it," the Judge remarked, while listing the matter for hearing on May 14.

Kapur's Allegations Against Board Meeting

Kapur has alleged that the Board Meeting has been convened at the behest of Priya Sachdev Kapur and others to bypass the Supreme Court-mediated settlement process and take control of the company's finances, management and disputed family assets, thereby rendering the mediation proceedings infructuous.

Claims of a 'Fraudulent' Trust

In her plea, she has claimed that she was wrongfully divested of her legacy, estate and home through a fraudulent instrument described as the "RK Family Trust" or "Rani Kapur Family Trust."

According to the plea, while the Trust Deed describes her as the Settlor and Trustee, it names Priya Sachdev Kapur and certain others as the sole beneficiaries, excluding her and the rest of the Kapur family.

"It is humbly submitted that the Petitioner/Applicant has a strong prima facie case as the Respondents are wrongfully attempting to usurp the disputed family estate and the financial control of... RIPL, through a hastily and mala fide Board Meeting," the plea states.

Kapur has further claimed that even assuming the Trust is valid, she is presently the sole Trustee after removing Priya Sachdev Kapur from that position through a letter dated March 21, 2026, purportedly under powers granted by the Trust Deed.

Interim Relief Sought Amid Mediation

The plea also refers to the Supreme Court's May 7 order referring the parties to mediation under the supervision of former CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, who has been appointed as the mediator. The plea states that the notice for the Board Meeting was allegedly issued within 24 hours of the Court's direction for mediation.

In the plea, Rani Kapur has sought interim directions to prevent any interference with the functioning of the RK Family Trust and the companies linked to the disputed estate during the mediation proceedings, along with a stay on the proposed Board Meeting scheduled for May 18 until the pendency of the mediation proceedings.