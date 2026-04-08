Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, calls herself 'head of the family' and alleges daughter-in-law Priya Kapur is after money in a dispute over the RK Family Trust. She sees no amicable settlement and vows to protect her family's legacy.

'She Came After Sunjay Only for Money': Rani Kapur on Family Dispute

Rani Kapur, mother of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, called herself the "head of the family" and said, "I am nobody for Priya Kapur." "I am the head of the family and I am nobody for her (Priya Kapur). What settlement?...I don't understand this girl... Probably she came after Sunjay only for money," alleged Rani Kapur in an emotional ANI exclusive interview, as she spoke out on the escalating dispute over the RK Family Trust and control of the family's legacy.

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When asked about the family settlement, Rani Kapur made it clear that she does not see any "possibility of resolving the matter amicably". She questioned the intentions behind the dispute and said that "one cannot simply take over decades of hard work and family legacy." Rani Kapur said the situation has been deeply hurtful, especially after the loss of her son. She asserted that everything in question today was built by her husband over decades and entrusted to her, and she cannot accept any attempt to take it away.

'Decades of Hard Work Cannot Be Taken Over'

Recalling the past, she said the family moved from Mumbai to Delhi to establish the business and built their home from the ground up. She emphasised her own role in building that life and said: "it is not something that can be easily claimed by someone else."

'She Wouldn't Have Had the Guts if Sunjay Was Alive'

"She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me...He never left me alone...," she further said.

Rani Kapur Asserts Control Over Trust, Fears for Safety

Expressing her fears, she said she has stayed away from Delhi since her son's death and feels uncertain about returning. She also reiterated that the RK Family Trust is in her name and questioned how she could be removed from it, asserting that everything belongs to her as it was built by her husband. "It's an RK family trust, can she (Priya Kapur) remove me from there? The trust is in my name. Can she remove me? Can she? Let her try what she wants. She will probably want to remove me from the world. Only then can she take everything. Otherwise, everything belongs to me. Because it's built by my husband, not by anybody else...I have nothing to say about her bad behaviour...She thinks she owns everything. The house that I built, my husband built the company, she thinks she owns everything. There is a world that will do justice and you cannot take anything; you have to be out," she added.

Dispute Reaches Delhi High Court

The dispute is now part of an ongoing legal battle before the Delhi High Court, where issues relating to the trust and its assets are under consideration. As both sides continue to assert their claims, Rani Kapur's remarks underline the deeply personal nature of the conflict, rooted in grief, legacy, and control. (ANI)