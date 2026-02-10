Nitesh Rane dismissed Raj Thackeray's criticism of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's language remarks, stating Bhagwat respects all languages. Rane also questioned Thackeray's rationale for his remarks 'against Hinduism'.

Rane Defends RSS Chief, Questions Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday dismissed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's criticism of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary event, saying that the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat "never disrespected any language."

Addressing a press conference, Rane said that Bhagwat conveyed a message of pride in one's mother tongue. He also questioned Thackeray's rationale over his remarks "against Hinduism." "I was in the program. He never disrespected any language. Raj Thackeray got the wrong information. In fact, he taught us to feel proud of our mother tongue. When this event was done in Bangalore, Bhagwat gave his address in English, for the same reason....Why do they always raise their voice against Hinduism?" Rane said.

Uddhav Thackeray 'Less Hindu' than Salman Khan: Rane

This comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray today hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments on language-related protests, saying that linguistic and regional identities are a legitimate and enduring reality in India. Referring to actor Salman Khan's attendance in the event, Rane condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, calling him less Hindu than Salman Khan. "Salman Khan is more of a Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray. He had the courage to attend the RSS program..," he accused.

Fadnavis Hits Back at MNS Chief

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the MNS chief Raj Thackeray, saying that those who did not receive invitations were the ones raising objections. Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "My opinion is clear: those who did not get the invitation feel bad because they criticise. People from different sections of society were invited to clear the questions in the minds of the people regarding the RSS. Most of them said that they have no connection with the Sangh. They not only guided them for two days but also answered every question. Who cares about those who spread anti-Sangh propaganda?"

Thackeray's Criticism of Bhagwat's Remarks

The criticism came after Raj Thackeray cited Bhagwat's remarks at an event in Mumbai on February 8, in which the RSS chief reportedly said that being adamant about language and protesting for it is a "disease." Questioning the remark, Thackeray said love for one's language and region cannot be dismissed in such a manner. "Various dignitaries from different fields had been invited to this event, and some of them were actually present too! But I want to tell Mohanrao Bhagwat one thing: those people hadn't come out of love for you, but because of the governmental fear of Narendra Modi! Otherwise, why has no one ever shown up for such rambling sermons until now? So first, come out of the misconception that those folks had come for you! Anyway... At the root of it, the history of why linguistic state reorganisation had to happen in this country--we assume Bhagwat must certainly know about that!" the post read.

Reiterating his party's stand, Thackeray said the Marathi language and Marathi people remain the MNS's top priority. (ANI)