Maha Deepam was lit at Thiruparankundram Hills amidst heavy police deployment. The event followed a Supreme Court interim order, despite ongoing controversies regarding the traditional Deepathoon pillar and law-and-order concerns in the region.

Maha Deepam Lit at Thiruparankundram Amidst Tensions and Security

Thiruparankundram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Maha Deepam was lit on Tuesday above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon stone pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills after the lighting of Maha Deepam. Police deployment was seen around the Deepathoon stone pillar ahead of the scheduled lamp-lighting ceremony. An electric light was also seen near the Deepathoon stone pillar, where the ceremonial lamp was to be lit in accordance with the court's interim order.

Earlier in the day, members of various 'Hindu' organisations were stopped by Madurai city police after gathering in large numbers outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill. As this happened, a scuffle subsequently broke out between BJP leader SG Surya and police personnel as members of the organisations were being taken away from the temple entrance. The members had assembled in front of the temple to press their demand to light the lamp on the Deepathoon stone pillar. Police intervened and stopped the gathering, following which personnel began taking members from various organisations away from the temple entrance. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and his supporters were also stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. He set out in his vehicles, along with party cadres, to proceed to Thiruparankundram after police personnel were deployed outside his residence. Several prominent BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple, according to the account provided. After his detention, Nagendran was taken to a private marriage hall near Tirunelveli Junction.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)