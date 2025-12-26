Father Anand David Xalxo of Ranchi expressed pain over attacks on Christians during Christmas, urging forgiveness. Incidents of violence, vandalism, and harassment were reported in MP, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and UP, marring celebrations.

Ranchi Priest Expresses Pain Over Attacks

Father Anand David Xalxo of St Mary Cathedral in Ranchi expressed pain over alleged attacks on Christians during Christmas celebrations across the country. Speaking with ANI, he said, "It really pinches us because Christians are peace-loving communities," emphasising forgiveness and prayer for those responsible. Xalxo urged understanding and peaceful coexistence, reflecting Jesus' teachings. He prays for perpetrators to gain wisdom and change their ways.

"If such things happen, some incident takes place, it really gives us a kind of pain. We follow what Jesus taught us. He said that you forgive the people who speak against you, who persecute you, you forgive them, and you pray for them. Being a Christian, being a priest, it is my responsibility to pray for such people and may God give them the wisdom and knowledge so that they can change their way of thinking...," he added.

Incidents Mar Christmas Celebrations Across India

Incidents of violence and disruption marred Christmas celebrations across India. In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a BJP official allegedly assaulted a visually impaired Christian woman during a children's feast, while mobs disrupted church services. In Palakkad, Kerala, an RSS worker attacked carol-singing children and destroyed their instruments. Right-wing pressure led several schools to cancel festivities. Chhattisgarh saw vandalism and arson attacks on Christian properties in Raipur and Kanker. Similar incidents occurred in Assam's Nalbari and Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where groups protested outside a cathedral. In Delhi and Odisha, street vendors selling Christmas items faced harassment, with vigilantes claiming the items were "non-Hindu".

Christmas celebrations were held peacefully in many parts of the country, while authorities have said they are monitoring the situation and ensuring law and order wherever incidents have been reported.

PM Modi Extends Christmas Greetings

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Christmas greetings to people in India and around the world, and paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the city would witness a new source of inspiration on December 25, a day with religious and historical significance.

"Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone's life," PM Modi said. He stated that December 25 commemorates the birth anniversaries of leaders who played significant roles in India's nation-building process, recalling how their contributions shaped the nation's identity and unity. (ANI)