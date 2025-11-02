Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated a new crèche at Udaan Bhawan in Delhi. The facility aims to foster an inclusive workplace and help employees of MoCA and its attached offices balance work and childcare.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated a newly established Crèche Facility at Udaan Bhawan in the national capital. The initiative marks a significant step toward fostering a more inclusive, supportive, and employee-friendly workplace within the Ministry. At the inauguration ceremony, children greeted the Minister with flowers. Following the inauguration, Rammohan Naidu viewed the crèche area, its equipment and safety features, and interacted with the parents and children. He distributed toys and chocolates to the children on the occasion.

The crèche is equipped for the routine care of children aged six months to six years, including growth monitoring, nutrition, play, pre-school learning, and medical care, said Ministry of Civil Aviation. The environment has been designed to be engaging and stimulating for pre-schoolers. It is set up on the ground floor at a well-secured location with CCTV coverage and necessary safety features, as stated in a release.

The facility will cater to the needs of employees of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and its attached and subordinate offices, including AAI, DGCA, BCAS, AAIB, and AERA, enabling them to balance work and childcare responsibilities with greater ease.

The establishment of the crèche is a part of the Ministry's efforts under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, which focuses on the productive utilisation of unused spaces within government premises and the promotion of employee welfare and workplace efficiency, a release said.

