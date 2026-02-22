Three people, including two women and a man, died in a road accident near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday evening. The victims were in a car and a scooty which collided with a van. Further details are awaited.

Three people died in a road accident near Kunjarwalasai, close to Uchipuli, in Ramanathapuram district, at around 7 pm on Sunday. The victims, comprising two women and a man, were travelling in a car and a scooty when the accident occurred. Reports indicate that the accident occurred following a collision with a van. Further details are awaited. (ANI)