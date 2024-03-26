Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru

The NIA has detained two individuals in connection with the recent bomb blast at Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru. The detainees are being questioned about their alleged association with the assailant. They have not been formally arrested yet. The NIA aims to gather crucial information about the bomber and the circumstances leading to the attack from these detainees.

In the ongoing investigation into the recent bomb blast at Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two individuals suspected to be connected to the incident. The agency is intensifying its efforts to track down the perpetrator responsible for planting the explosive device.

Following leads and intelligence inputs, the NIA conducted a series of detainments in Bengaluru, focusing on individuals who were believed to have had contact with the suspected bomber. Two persons were apprehended on Saturday evening for questioning regarding their alleged association with the assailant. Sources within the NIA have clarified that the detained individuals are undergoing interrogation procedures and have not been formally arrested. The agency aims to gather crucial information about the bomber and the circumstances leading to the attack from these detainees.



NIA detains suspected terrorist Maaz Muneer in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case



According to the reports, the bomber came from Tamil Nadu and planted the bomb before escaping. They stayed in Tamil Nadu for two months before the blast. The suspect left a hat near a religious place three kilometres away from the cafe with the number 10 on it, then changed clothes and left. Shabbir was arrested in Bellary on March 13 by NIA officials investigating the case. DNA testing on a hair sample from the hat might help trace the suspect's family.



Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New video of suspect emerges, NIA seeks help in identitying him

The bomb was likely made from locally available materials like potassium nitrate and hydrogen peroxide. Police are investigating possible links to ISIS due to similarities with other lone bomber cases. Over 20 threatening emails received in the past two years are also being looked into for connections to the bomber. If the suspect isn't found, authorities plan to release a diagram of the bomb.

There are suspicions that incidents over the past four years, including the Mangalore anti-national wall writing case, the Mangalore cooker blast, and others, may be connected. Authorities believe there could be a connection between the materials used in these incidents and fear that individuals who escaped capture in previous cases may have been involved in the cafe bombing.