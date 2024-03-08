Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New video of suspect emerges, NIA seeks help in identitying him

The National Investigation Agency has sought help from citizens to help identify the suspect behind the bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe. The probe agency released a new video of the man carrying a bag in a now deleted tweet.

In another update of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, released a new video of the Bengaluru blast case suspect and urged citizens to help in ascertaining his identity.

The authorities have requested that anybody with information on the accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case contact them by phone at 08029510900 or 8904241100, or by email at info.blr.nia@gov.in. The suspect is seen getting on the bus and switching seats in the most recent footage. He is also seen carrying a backpack and donning a mask and cap.

Earlier, on March 6, the investigation agency announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the IED blast case in Bengaluru. In addition to declaring the reward money, the agency made it clear that, in order to protect the informants' lives, it would maintain their anonymity.

The agency had previously made public a photo of the alleged bomber holding a bag at "The Rameshwaram Cafe." In the photograph that was made public, the bomber was seen wearing black shoes, black jeans, and a cap while seated inside the café in Brookfield.

Around 10 people were injured in the blast which took place at the popular eatery in Bengaluru on March 1. A man wearing a mask and a cap had placed the bag which purportedly contained the IED at the cafe.

