VHP's Alok Kumar slammed SP and Congress for politicising the Ram Temple donation row, accusing them of preparing for the 2027 UP elections. He challenged the opposition's credibility, citing past actions and their rejection of the Pran Pratishtha invite.

VHP Hits Back at Opposition

Vishva Hindu Parishad's International President Alok Kumar on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress for targeting the BJP over the allleged Ram Temple donation irregularities row, stating that the opposition parties are looking to capitalise on the issue in prepartions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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Alok Kumar, who has also served as the Deputy Speaker in Delhi Assembly from the BJP, accused Samajwadi Party and Congress of "not loving Lord Ram." He recalled the Ayodhya firing incident of 1990 under the Samajwadi Party government, and slammed Congress for rejecting the Pran Pratishtha invite. He told ANI, "An interesting thing was that it was suggested that an all-party committee of political parties should investigate. This suggestion means that the investigation should be handed over to the Samajwadi Party president or his nominee, Rahul Gandhi or one of his nominees, people who have opened fire on kar sevaks who questioned whether Ram exists or not. Can representatives of political parties investigate criminal cases? The law does not grant them this right. Only if a thorough investigation is conducted by impartial, high-ranking officials using established methods of investigation will the public have confidence that the truth has been brought to light."

"The Samajwadi Party doesn't love Lord Ram. Congress doesn't love Lord Ram. We invited them to attend the Pran Pratishtha. Congress rejected it through a press release. Preparations are underway for the 2027 elections...They are becoming aggressive because they want to capitalise on these issues in the assembly elections. Just as the public won't forgive anyone who embezzled the money, the public won't forgive those who are doing politics in Lord Ram's name either," the VHP chief added.

Akhilesh Yadav 'Weaponising' Issue: VHP

Targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Alok Kumar accused him of weaponising the donation row. He said, "He (Akhilesh Yadav) doesn't sympathise with Lord Ram, he wants to win the election. He is weaponising the issue of donations for the Ram Temple. We will not back down from the investigation. He should appear before the SIT and give evidence and if he does not appear before the SIT and does not give evidence, it will be considered that what he said was bluster and lacked honesty."

SIT to Probe Donation Irregularities

The controversy ignited amid allegations of irregularities in donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate irregularities in the offerings made at the Ram Temple, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

The opposition has come heavy on the BJP over the issue. Earlier on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the UP government over the formation of the SIT, alleging widespread corruption and questioning the role of officials conducting the inquiry. Addressing a press conference, Yadav, "In a state where IITs should have been built to create jobs and employment opportunities, SITs are being formed instead. So much corruption is taking place. The 'double engine' is like a double tank of corruption." (ANI)