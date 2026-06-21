VHP's Alok Kumar has called for a thorough SIT probe into the alleged irregularities in Ram temple donations, demanding the harshest punishment for anyone found guilty. He said the probe's outcome should be awaited without maligning everyone.

Calling for a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities in the Ram Janambhoomi temple donations, International President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar, on Sunday said that whoever has committed any crime should receive the harshest punishment under the law.

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Talking with ANI, he said that the outcome of the probe should be awaited and attempts should not be made to malign everyone's image. He said that crores of families donated money for the Ram Temple anThe d the money is pious.

VHP Demands Thorough Probe

"I am satisfied that as soon as the allegations were made, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting that an SIT be formed to investigate. The SIT has arrived in Ayodhya. Champat Rai appeared before the SIT first and stated that as the General Secretary, it was his primary responsibility. We want a thorough, in-depth investigation, and not based on sympathy for anyone," he said.

Kumar said whoever has committed any crime, whether it's breach of trust or negligence, should be identified. "They should receive the harshest punishment under the law, no matter who they are. No one has the right to malign everyone's image before the report comes out," he said.

UP Govt Forms SIT

Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member SIT on June 14 to probe the allegations following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government acted on the Trust's request and ordered an SIT inquiry. He assured that the investigation would "separate truth from falsehood" and urged anyone with documentary evidence to submit it to the SIT.

CM's Appeal to Ram Devotees

"My appeal to all Ram devotees is this: at the request of the trust, we have ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry. I can assure you that the SIT investigation will separate truth from falsehood. I request everyone and all parties involved to refrain from making baseless comments or statements that hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. If anyone has any documentary evidence, they should kindly submit it to the SIT," the Chief Minister said in Ayodhya.

He urged people to avoid statements that could hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees or influence the probe. "My fearless appeal to all Ram devotees is this: Lord Ram taught us the value of dignity and righteous conduct. We should uphold that dignity. We waited for 500 years; now wait another 15 days. Do not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya and insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. These people never wanted Ayodhya to gain recognition, nor did they want it to receive respect. Today, through misinformation campaigns, they are trying to insult Ayodhya Dham, the foremost among our sacred pilgrimage cities," he said.

"They spread false propaganda. Their conduct is before all of you to see. These are the same people who fired bullets at Ram devotees. Just as they once wielded batons against people for chanting the name of Ram, questioned the existence of Lord Ram, and created every possible obstacle by deploying lawyers in court to hinder the process. These people should stop lecturing others," he added. (ANI)