West Bengal: Why Is It Called West When It Lies in the East of India? Explained!
Ever wondered why West Bengal is called 'West' even though it's located in the eastern part of India? It's a bit confusing, right? Well, the answer isn't in geography but in a dramatic history of partition. Let's break down this fascinating story.
Undivided Bengal
The First Partition in 1905
In 1905, the British Viceroy, Lord Curzon, divided Bengal into two, citing administrative reasons. He created East Bengal, a Muslim-majority area (today's Bangladesh), and West Bengal, a Hindu-majority area (today's West Bengal state). However, people protested fiercely, so the British reunited Bengal in 1911.
International Yoga Day 2026: Morning Or Evening? Know The Ideal Time For Yoga Practice
The Permanent Partition in 1947
A Symbol of Historical Change
So, the word 'West' in the name refers to the western part of the old, larger Bengal, not its direction within India. After the partition, millions of people were displaced. People sharing the same language and culture found themselves in two different countries. The name 'West Bengal' isn't just a direction; it's a powerful reminder of this massive historical event.
PM Modi leads 12th International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.