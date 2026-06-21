Karnataka BJP will hold a legislature party meeting at Dharmasthala to discuss cross-voting in the recent Council polls, said state president BY Vijayendra. He stated the truth must come out at the holy site to protect the party's dignity.

Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra said on Sunday the party would soon convene a meeting of its legislature party at Dharmasthala to discuss allegations of cross-voting in the recent Legislative Council elections.

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Speaking to reporters at Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP state office, Vijayendra said he would discuss the proposal with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. "We all believe in God. We have decided to hold the meeting at Dharmasthala. The truth about the MLAs who betrayed the party must come out. The decision should be taken at the holy site," he said.

Fallout From Cross-Voting Allegations

Vijayendra said the issue of cross-voting had hurt party workers and that he could not accept the development. Referring to criticism on social media, he alleged that some people were using the issue as a pretext to attack the party indirectly and engage in conspiracies. He said the party must place the truth before the people, protect its dignity and reassure workers.

The BJP leader noted that reports in the media and on social media had suggested that four BJP MLAs cross-voted in the Council polls "Workers across the state are upset with the conduct of our MLAs. This has created suspicion over all 63 BJP MLAs," he said.

Calling the episode deeply saddening, Vijayendra said he had remained awake until early morning following the developments and had spoken to the BJP national president regarding the matter. He added that he and R. Ashoka would visit Delhi in connection with the issue.

Party Announces Probe, Responds to Critics

He further said a fact-finding committee comprising CT Ravi, Mahesh Tenginkai, and former minister Kollegal Mahesh had been constituted to look into the allegations.

"Our party is a national party. We won as MLAs because of the party's blessings and the hard work of workers." He further added that voters had supported the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that, because the election was conducted through a secret ballot, suspicion had fallen on all BJP MLAs, including himself.

Responding to Kumar Bangarappa's demand for major changes in the BJP and for Yatnal to be made the Leader of Opposition, Vijayendra said he would respond to those concerned and challenged his critics to prove their strength in local body elections.