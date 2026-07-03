BJP leader Tarun Chugh has criticised the demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan, calling it a conspiracy. Other Indian leaders and the Ministry of External Affairs have also strongly condemned the act and demanded its reconstruction.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Friday criticised the demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad, saying that it is a conspiracy to erase the heritage and history of minorities in the country. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Bulldozers have been used against a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan. This is not merely an attack on a building; it is a conspiracy to erase the heritage and history of minorities there. This clearly reveals Pakistan's hideous face. Prime Minister Modi has strongly condemned this incident. He has also demanded the reconstruction of the Gurdwara and the safety of the Sikh community," he said.

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Leaders Demand Intervention

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged for the immediate intervention of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah should immediately intervene, and the Gurudwara should be immediately rebuilt. because the Gurudwara holds significant religious importance for Sikhs," he urged.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the demolition. In a video posted on X, Sirsa also noted that the Indian government has taken cognisance of the incident. "A 125-year-old heritage Gurudwara Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad was demolished overnight. I condemn this in the strongest terms; it is a grave sin committed by Pakistan. The Government of India has also taken cognisance of this, for which I am grateful. However, it is regrettable that Pakistan, a country that goes around the world guaranteeing the safety of minorities, has not only allowed the encroachment of numerous Gurudwaras but has also converted them into markets," he said.

India Officially Condemns 'Deplorable Act'

Earlier on Wednesday, India strongly condemned the reported demolition of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, describing it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine and calling on Islamabad to bring those responsible to justice.

Responding to media queries on the reported demolition, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic Gurdwara and the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities. "We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.

The MEA said the reported incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. (ANI)