TN Congress Election In-charge Girish Chodankar fainted in Chennai after missing a step but assured he is 'perfectly alright.' The incident occurred as he was leaving the party HQ and he was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital by party leaders.

Chodankar clarifies after fainting spell

Tamil Nadu Congress Election In-charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday said his health is perfectly fine, as he fainted earlier in the day here at Satyamurti Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters, Chodankar said, "While rushing down the steps of Satyamurti Bhavan, I missed one step, my leg got twisted, and I lost balance. Because of the pain, I got dizzy. I'm very thankful to my party cadre. They have taken good care of me. I am perfectly alright and very healthy."

Chodankar suddenly felt dizzy and fainted on the ground as he, along with senior AICC leaders, was leaving the Congress headquarters in Chennai. Following the incident, Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik and other senior party leaders immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said that Chodankar is doing fine now and his condition is stable.

Congress-DMK Alliance for Assembly Polls

Earlier on Wednesday, Chodankar said the party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections together with full strength, following the conclusion of seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after the agreement was finalised, the State Congress In-charge said, "We have agreed. We have signed. We are going to fight the elections together very strongly." The remarks come after the second round of discussions between Congress leaders and the DMK leadership ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (ANI)