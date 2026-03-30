Ram Navami celebrations were marred by incidents in Karnataka and West Bengal. Several villagers in Chikkaballapur fell ill after eating prasadam, while a clash in Murshidabad led to violence, arson, and the imposition of Section 144.

Several villagers in Bettenahalli village of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district fell ill after consuming prasadam distributed during Ram Navami celebrations, officials said on Sunday. Further details are awaited.

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Clashes Erupt in West Bengal

In another incident, a clash erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession on March 27. The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries. Central forces and the local police subsequently arrived and took control of the area. Officials said Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people, was imposed across the entire town.

Authorities Vow Strict Action

DIG of the area, Ajit Singh Yadav, declared that authorities are trying to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, vowing to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Devotional Fervour Marks Celebrations

Meanwhile, the nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concluded on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Thousands Throng Ayodhya

Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, as thousands arrived from far-flung regions to participate in the religious rituals with immense enthusiasm. After taking a holy dip, devotees flocked to prominent temples--including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya--to offer their prayers. The entire city remained immersed in an atmosphere of deep devotion, resonating with chants of "Jai Shri Ram." A palpable sense of excitement was evident among the devotees celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram.

The district administration implemented stringent security measures, with police forces deployed strategically across various locations. (ANI)