Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Ram Mandir Trust after it allegedly refused to give financial details to the PMO. The AAP leader alleged a "cover-up" over donations and land deals and termed the SIT probe a "fraud" to protect influential people.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a sharp political attack following reports that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allegedly refused to provide financial details to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

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Kejriwal's remarks centre on the perceived power dynamic between the Trust's leadership and the country's highest office, fueling allegations of a "cover-up" regarding temple donations and land deals. The controversy erupted after reports surfaced suggesting that the PMO had sought a comprehensive account of donations received by the Ram Mandir Trust. According to these claims, when the district administration reached out to the Trust following the PMO's directive, the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, declined to share the requested financial information, citing the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Kejriwal questions Champat Rai's 'courage'

Kejriwal seized on this development to question the autonomy and potential hidden influence of the Trust's leadership. "On the other hand, the SIT is summoning small employees and throwing dust in everyone's eyes," Kejriwal added, dismissing the local investigation as a superficial effort to distract the public while avoiding accountability at the leadership level.

Kejriwal's pointed questions regarding Champat Rai's "courage" to deny the PMO reflect a growing demand from political opponents for a high-level, independent inquiry. In a post on X, he said, "Think about it. Champat Rai has refused to give an account to the PM. How did Champat Rai muster such courage? What secrets does Champat Rai know that even the PM is helpless before him?" while responding to a report of a private media channel.

Allegations of fund misappropriation

The backdrop to this friction is a series of allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds and controversial land purchases in Ayodhya. Opposition leaders have repeatedly claimed that significant sums in cash and precious offerings are allegedly missing from the temple's donation boxes and multiple properties were reportedly purchased by the Trust at prices vastly exceeding their market value, leading to allegations of large-scale corruption.

Kejriwal terms SIT probe a 'fraud'

Earlier today, Kejriwal also lashed out at the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, terming it a "fraud" and a "cover-up" intended to protect influential individuals.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Lucknow today, claimed that the SIT lacks the authority to conduct a genuine investigation. "This SIT has no power to investigate, so this SIT is just a fraud in the eyes of the people. It is a cover-up of the entire matter, and the SIT's only job is to protect influential people," the AAP national convener told reporters.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. (ANI)