Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to mark first anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir idol consecration. He offered prayers, performed aarti, and met with religious leaders.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir. The CM was warmly welcomed by Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, local representatives, and BJP leaders.

After landing at the helipad at Ram Katha Park, the Chief Minister proceeded directly to the Ram Mandir. Upon arrival, CM Yogi offered his prayers to Lord Shri Ram and performed the aarti.

During his journey along the Janmabhoomi Path, the CM greeted devotees standing along the route. At the temple, he conducted a formal darshan and pooja of Lord Ram's idol. He also met with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to seek his blessings.

CM Yogi also shared a meal with saints and ascetics as part of the spiritual observance. Notably, this visit comes after his previous trip to Ayodhya on January 4, where he held meetings with BJP workers and reviewed developmental projects with officials.

Latest Videos