Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to mark first anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir idol consecration. He offered prayers, performed aarti, and met with religious leaders.

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to mark first anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir. The CM was warmly welcomed by Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, local representatives, and BJP leaders.

After landing at the helipad at Ram Katha Park, the Chief Minister proceeded directly to the Ram Mandir. Upon arrival, CM Yogi offered his prayers to Lord Shri Ram and performed the aarti. 

During his journey along the Janmabhoomi Path, the CM greeted devotees standing along the route. At the temple, he conducted a formal darshan and pooja of Lord Ram's idol. He also met with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to seek his blessings.

CM Yogi also shared a meal with saints and ascetics as part of the spiritual observance. Notably, this visit comes after his previous trip to Ayodhya on January 4, where he held meetings with BJP workers and reviewed developmental projects with officials.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH) shk

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Kerala: Centre Accuses CMRL of Rs 185 crore corruption, submits SFIO findings to Delhi HC dmn

Kerala: Centre accuses CMRL of Rs 185 crore corruption, submits SFIO findings to Delhi HC

Honey Rose files complaint against activist Rahul Easwar accusing him of orchestrating online harassment dmn

Honey Rose files complaint against activist Rahul Easwar accusing him of orchestrating online harassment

Arvind Kejriwal vs Ramesh Bidhuri? AAP's chief big claim over BJP's CM face for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

Arvind Kejriwal vs Ramesh Bidhuri? AAP's chief big claim over BJP's CM face for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH) shk

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH)

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive Were well prepared says Indian womens captain Priyanka Ingle (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive: 'We're well prepared', says Indian women's captain Priyanka Ingle (WATCH)

How to Verify the Status of Car Insurance on the Parivahan Portal

How to Verify the Status of Car Insurance on the Parivahan Portal

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon