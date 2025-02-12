PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Dedicated entire life...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, who died on Wednesday morning.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahant Satyendra Das Ji, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Mahant Ji, who was an expert in religious rituals and scriptures, dedicated his entire life to the service of Lord Shri Ram," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"His invaluable contribution to the spiritual and social life of the country will always be remembered with reverence. I pray to God to give strength to his family and followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the death of Acharya Satyendra Das.

Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya , breathed his last today. He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of Neurology ward on February 3 with stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader and the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Born and raised in a family of priests, Acharya Satyendra Das was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals from a young age.

He has spent decades serving as a priest at various temples in Ayodhya, earning the respect and admiration of devotees and fellow spiritual leaders alike.

Since the consecration ceremony of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das has been serving as its chief priest.

