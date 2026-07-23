Following alleged donation counting irregularities, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced major reforms. These include live CCTV monitoring of counting, a review of banking systems, and the reconstitution of its religious committee.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has unveiled a series of major administrative and religious reforms following its meeting in Ayodhya, focusing on strengthening transparency, temple administration and traditional religious practices in the wake of the alleged donation counting irregularities. The Trust said the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities in the counting of offerings is still underway and its final report has not yet been received. It urged people not to draw premature conclusions, stating that any action against those found guilty will be taken only after due legal process and in accordance with court directions.

Measures to Enhance Transparency in Donations

As part of immediate corrective measures, the Trust announced that an Assistant General Manager of Indian Bank, along with a representative of Swarna Rajat Finance, will remain present during the counting of donations. Live CCTV monitoring of the counting process will also be introduced to enhance transparency.

The Trust reviewed the existing banking system and expressed concern over lapses in the implementation of banking procedures and standard operating protocols. It directed its Finance Committee to examine the entire arrangement and take appropriate decisions. Seers attending the meeting also expressed dissatisfaction over the role of the State Bank of India (SBI), noting that personnel engaged by the bank for donation counting were among the accused in the case. The Trust indicated that its existing arrangement with SBI for counting and depositing donations could be reconsidered.

Devotee Faith and Public Communication

The meeting also concluded that there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple despite the allegations and negative publicity. The Trust described this as a reflection of the unwavering faith of millions of devotees and expressed gratitude to saints, devotees and the people of Ayodhya.

To improve communication with the public and the media, the Trust decided to appoint an official spokesperson who will provide timely and authentic information related to the temple and Trust affairs.

Religious Committee Reconstituted

Another major decision was the reconstitution of the Religious Committee (Puja-Anushthan Committee) to preserve the sanctity and traditional practices of temple rituals. The committee will be chaired by Swami Govind Dev Giri, with Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasannatirth, Swami Dinendra Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, Mahant Rajkumar Das, Swami Ramanand Das and Swami Mithileshanandini Sharan among its members.

Administrative and Leadership Overhaul

The Trust also reviewed the process of filling vacant trustee positions and expressed hope that the exercise would be completed within the next few weeks.

The meeting reviewed the temple's CCTV security arrangements and expressed satisfaction, noting that access to all surveillance cameras, including those covering the donation counting room, remains under the control of security officials.

On the administrative front, the Trust said the selection process for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has entered its final stage. Around 5,200 applications have been received from across the country. However, the CEO selection committee sought an additional month to complete the process, and the Trust approved the request. A secretary-level appointment has also been approved to strengthen administrative functioning.

The meeting did not reach a consensus on the appointment of a new General Secretary or CEO. For now, Krishna Mohan will continue as Acting General Secretary. The Trust's next meeting is scheduled for September 2, when the names of the new General Secretary and CEO are expected to be announced.

The Trust also noted that Bajrang Lal Bagra, General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), is currently the frontrunner for the post of General Secretary and was present at Wednesday's meeting.

This was the Trust's second meeting since the alleged donation theft case surfaced. Earlier, on July 6, the resignations of Champat Rai as General Secretary and Anil Mishra as Trustee were accepted, while retired IFS officer Krishna Mohan was appointed Acting General Secretary. The two leaders had resigned on June 26 following the controversy surrounding the alleged donation theft.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, accountability and the sanctity of the Ram Temple, the Trust said all reforms and administrative changes are being implemented in the interest of devotees and the efficient management of the temple. (ANI)