Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has increased daily online Sugam Darshan passes to 2,000 and extended the booking window to 90 days. A new phased, verification-based system will be introduced to ensure fair access and prevent misuse.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has expanded the availability of online Sugam Darshan passes for the general public on Sunday and plans to extend the advance booking window from 15 days to 90 days to make darshan of Shri Ram Lalla more accessible. The decision was approved by Trust General Secretary Pujya Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj following discussions with CEO Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.), the IT department and Trust representatives.

Expanded Availability and Phased Booking

The Trust has increased the number of online passes issued daily from 975 to 2,000, with scope for further expansion depending on demand. Under the revised arrangement, advance passes will be released in seven stages: 90, 62, 30, 14, 7, 3 and one day before the scheduled darshan date. An eighth stage will provide same-day Tatkal passes.

New Verification System To Ensure Fair Access

The Trust is also developing a verification-based booking system to prevent misuse through automated bookings and ensure fair access to passes. Advance applicants will generally be informed of the decision on their applications within 24 to 48 hours after technical verification, while same-day Tatkal passes will be confirmed instantly.

Warning Against Fraud and Official Booking Channels

The Trust said Sugam Darshan passes are completely free and warned devotees against paying anyone to obtain them. It has also announced plans to introduce a dedicated telephone helpline and email reporting facility for complaints about people demanding payment for passes.

Devotees have been advised to book passes only through the authorised website, "https://online.srjbtkshetra.org."

Implementation and System Strengthening

The Trust said the booking system would be strengthened through updated security measures to prevent unauthorised bookings, technical misuse and other irregularities. It added that the increased online availability had already taken effect, while the phased booking arrangement and verification-based confirmation system would be introduced progressively after software changes and testing.

The Trust said the measures aim to improve convenience and transparency and ensure devotees can obtain passes directly without recommendations or intermediaries. (ANI)