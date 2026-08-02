The BRO has restored connectivity to Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district by launching a 200-ft Bailey Bridge. The old bridge was washed away in flash floods, and the restoration was done under extremely challenging conditions.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored vital connectivity to Huri in the Kurung Kumey district by launching a 200-foot Bailey Bridge after the existing bridge was washed away in flash floods on the night of July 11. The incident had completely isolated the region, disrupting the movement of people, essential supplies, and emergency services.

Challenging Restoration Efforts

The restoration work was undertaken on a mission mode by Project Arunank under extremely challenging conditions. BRO teams of 85 RCC / 756 BRTF faced persistent heavy rainfall, fast-flowing river currents, and unstable soil conditions that hampered foundation work and approach road preparation.

The remote location, limited availability of resources, and repeated disruptions due to fresh landslides further complicated the operation. Despite these difficulties, BRO personnel worked relentlessly, often in adverse weather and difficult terrain, to ensure timely execution.

Meticulous Planning and Execution

The effort involved not only the rapid construction and launching of the Bailey Bridge but also extensive clearance of mudslides, repair of damaged road stretches, and improvement of access routes to facilitate the movement of men and machinery. Through meticulous planning, technical expertise, and coordinated execution, the BRO ensured the restoration of this critical lifeline within a short timeframe.

Relief for Local Population

The successful restoration has brought significant relief to the local population. Residents of Huri have expressed their gratitude, acknowledging that the restored connectivity is essential for their livelihoods and access to basic services. (ANI)