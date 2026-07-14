CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan alleged embezzlement of donations by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, accusing BJP-RSS of exploiting faith. An Ayodhya court extended the judicial custody of eight accused. The Supreme Court seeks a response from the Centre, UP govt, and the trust.

CPI(M) MP Alleges Embezzlement in Ram Mandir Donations

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accusing the BJP and the RSS of exploiting people's faith for political gains and demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sivadasan described the alleged misappropriation of donations collected for the Ram Mandir as "a very painful incident" and questioned the handling of the case by the Uttar Pradesh and Union governments. "The Ram Mandir issue, the looting of the money of common people, is a very painful incident. The BJP came to power in the name of Lord Ram. In the name of God, they collected a huge amount for the campaign. The Ram Mandir Trust received the money from different parts of the world. But finally, what happened? The loss of the money happened. UP government and the Union government are not ready to conduct the proper investigation... we should oppose the BJP's and RSS policy on this Ram Mandir issue," he said.

Ayodhya Court Extends Custody of Accused

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by another 14 days. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and are now scheduled to appear again on July 27. Earlier, investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari submitted to Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court evidence and documents collected during the remand period for three accused in connection with the case, according to sources.

Supreme Court Seeks Probe Report

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking response on pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to place a status report before it. The Court has sought details on the composition of the SIT. "We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report," the Court said. (ANI)