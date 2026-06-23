Congress's Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP's 'double-engine government' of 'double corruption' in the Ram Mandir donation row. She alleged a land scam and scapegoating, while the VHP has called for a thorough SIT probe into the allegations.

Congress Alleges 'Double Corruption' Over Donations

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the Ram Mandir donation row and alleged that powerful people are being protected by making "ordinary individuals scapegoats".

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Shrinate accused the BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh and Centre of "double corruption".

"Shri Ram is revered in this country; He is the embodiment of propriety, morality, and honour. A massive land scam took place during the construction of the Shri Ram Temple... This was orchestrated by the henchmen of those who style themselves as the self-appointed custodians of the faith," she said.

"Under the rule of the BJP--which claims to be the guardian of the faith--donations are being embezzled, and now attempts are being made to shield the powerful by scapegoating ordinary individuals. I believe that the 'double-engine government' has presided over 'double corruption'," she added.

Shrinate said the electorate in Ayodhya has already delivered a message to the ruling party. "Lord Ram has already let them have the taste of their own medicine by defeating them in Ayodhya," she said.

VHP Calls for Thorough Probe

International President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar earlier called for a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities in the Ram Janambhoomi temple donations and said that whoever has committed any crime should receive the harshest punishment under the law.

Talking with ANI, he said that the outcome of the probe should be awaited, and attempts should not be made to malign everyone's image. He said that crores of families donated money for the Ram Temple, and the money is pious.

"I am satisfied that as soon as the allegations were made, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting that an SIT be formed to investigate. The SIT has arrived in Ayodhya. Champat Rai appeared before the SIT first and stated that as the General Secretary, it was his primary responsibility. We want a thorough, in-depth investigation, and not based on sympathy for anyone," he said.

Kumar said whoever has committed any crime, whether it's breach of trust or negligence, should be identified. (ANI)