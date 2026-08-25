The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who was booked in a road-rage case. Upadhyay alleges the FIR is to harass him for his reports on irregularities in donations for the Ram Mandir.

SC Grants Interim Protection

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who had reported on alleged irregularities in donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to hand over a copy of the FIR to Upadhyay. The Court also asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and other appropriate reliefs.

Journalist Alleges Harassment Over Reporting

Upadhyay had moved the Supreme Court challenging an FIR registered by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with an alleged road-rage incident. According to his plea, the FIR was registered on allegations that he had assaulted and threatened a man following a road-rage incident.

Upadhyay has alleged that the case was based on concocted allegations and was intended to harass and intimidate him because of his independent journalistic work. He has also alleged that the FIR was not supplied to him despite his request.

The journalist has further claimed that the police were pressuring nearby shopkeepers to delete CCTV footage relating to the period in which the alleged incident took place. He has sought quashing of the FIR and, alternatively, transfer of the investigation to an agency other than the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Context: Ram Mandir Donation Probe

Upadhyay's plea comes against the backdrop of his reporting on alleged irregularities in the collection and handling of donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The allegations surrounding the temple donations have also featured in proceedings before the Supreme Court, where petitions have sought an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The petitions relating to the donations issue have raised allegations concerning the handling, accounting and utilisation of funds received from devotees and have sought investigation by an independent agency, including the CBI. They have also sought preservation and examination of financial and other relevant records.

Upadhyay has alleged that the FIR against him has to be viewed in the context of his reporting on these issues. He has therefore sought protection from coercive action and an investigation independent of the Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)