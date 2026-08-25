NCRTC will operate 47 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Meerut corridor on August 27 and 28, 2026, for Raksha Bandhan. The increased frequency will make services available every eight minutes to manage the expected festive rush.

To make festive journeys more convenient and comfortable for commuters during Raksha Bandhan, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will operate 47 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor for two days, August 27 and 28, 2026. These additional trips will cater to a significant increase expected in commuter footfall during the festival.

With these additional trips, Namo Bharat services will be available every eight minutes on both days. The additional trips will operate across the entire corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, providing commuters with more frequent travel options during the festive period.

Enhanced Convenience for Festive Travellers

The enhanced frequency will particularly benefit women travelling to tie rakhi to their brothers and families visiting each other, making it easier for loved ones to come together and celebrate Raksha Bandhan. August 28th being a Friday will provide a good opportunity for many to enjoy the extended weekend, encouraging them to explore the region.

Namo Bharat's Role in Festive Commuting

Often, a large number of people travel to visit their families and relatives during such festivals and comfortable public transit systems like Namo Bharat play a significant role in facilitating travel for them, especially those travelling with children, senior citizens and carrying heavy luggage. Reduced waiting time and more frequent services will help enhance their experience, making travel smoother and more convenient across the corridor.

Namo Bharat provides a fast, reliable and comfortable connection between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, offering commuters a convenient alternative to road travel during periods of festive rush.

Monitoring and Future Plans

NCRTC will continue to closely monitor passenger demand during the festive period and may further enhance services, as required, to facilitate a smooth and comfortable journey for its commuters. (ANI)