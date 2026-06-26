CPI's D Raja called the arrests in the Ram Mandir donation case the "tip of the iceberg," demanding a high-level judicial probe. He said the SIT probe is insufficient and held PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath responsible for the alleged 'loot'.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Friday alleged that the reported arrests in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and the resignations of senior office-bearers reflected only "tip of the iceberg", saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government was not sufficient.

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Speaking to ANI, Raja said all those involved in looting donations of ordinary devotees must be brought to justice. "The Communist Party of India demanded a very high-level judicial probe when the embezzlement of donations issue came to the public's attention, but the Yogi government decided to have an SIT probe. Now eight people have been arrested, and two top leaders of the trust have resigned. This is just the tip of the iceberg. The whole thing has to be probed. All those involved in looting donations given by ordinary devotees must be brought to justice," Raja said.

'Modi, Yogi should own up responsibility'

Raja further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take responsibility for the alleged embezzlement. "Modi and Yogi, both of them, should own up responsibility for what happened in Ayodhya, how the embezzlement took place and how the loot took place. It was nothing but the loot of donations given by ordinary people who believe in a certain faith, and this cannot be allowed. Whatever the UP government has done is not enough, and there should be a thorough probe; it is not enough," he said.

These remarks come after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, sources said.

Raja questions UP CM's 'zero tolerance' policy

Futher questioning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "zero tolerance" policy, Raja said Adityanath should explain how the alleged irregularities occurred. "What is zero tolerance? Yogi Adityanath should explain. Is it Sanatan Dharma looting the donations given by ordinary people in the name of God in order to build temples? The Yogi government has zero tolerance for this loot. How long has it been going on? Is it a sudden discovery or a finding out that the loot has been going on?" he said.

CM Yogi issues warning

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state government would adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy against anyone attempting to hurt public faith, as he addressed a public meeting in Deoria after the first FIR was registered on the basis of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) preliminary report. "The government's intention is clear..., everything will come before everyone. But I will appeal once again: do not test Ram devotees, stop tampering with their faith. If there are no facts or evidence, then stop the accusations and counter-accusations, and if there is evidence, then present it before the SIT. The government is proceeding with the action as per the SIT's recommendations, and while the team of senior officials is working, stop making political statements about it," he added. (ANI)