    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Why this devotee from Uttar Pradesh is stealing hearts

    Ram Mandir inauguration: A specially-abled Uttar Pradesh devotee, Gaurav Tyagi, is stealing hearts for his courage. He is riding his wheelchair around 30 kms per day and is likely to reach Ayodhya on January 21. Tyagi's friends are also accompanying him, who take care of food and drinks during the journey.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    With just two days to go for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the magnificent abode of Lord Ram Lalla is gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that will imbibe the idol with divine consciousness.

    However, Uttar Pradesh devotee, Gaurav Tyagi, is stealing hearts for his courage. Speaking to the media, he said, "I am from Hapur and left my home on 4th. I had an accident in 2008 because of which I am on wheelchair now." Speaking about his journey to Ayodhya, he said, "Lord Ram is coming after so many years and I am going just to celebrate it." He is riding his wheelchair around 30 kms per day and is likely to reach Ayodhya on January 21. Tyagi's friends are also accompanying him, who take care of food and drinks during the journey.

    Watch the full video here: 

    On January 22, the consecration ceremony is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will mark the end of a week-long series of ceremonies held at the temple to prepare it for the Pran Pratishtha. Main ceremonies of the event will be performed by a group of priests under the leadership of Lakshmikant Dixit.

    The 51-inch Lord Ram Lalla statue, which is housed inside the sanctum sanctorum and represents Lord Ram when he was five years old, is the focal point of the rites. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who is located in Mysuru, created the statue out of black stone. The idol's full appearance, which included the deity's visage and a golden bow and arrow, was shown on Friday.

    The grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath among dozens other dignitaries. Over 8,000 people have been invited to the ceremony, including businessman Mukesh Ambani, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar. On January 22, a number of states' businesses, boards, and government institutions have announced half days or holidays.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
