Ram Mandir inauguration: Helicopter services to Ayodhya, aerial darshan to begin soon; Check fares & more

Uttar Pradesh is planning to start helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts — Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra — by the end of January. The fares for the rides have been fixed by the government, said principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram.

In a statement, the government said, "The Yogi government is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state to facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya Dham by helicopter."

Furthermore, the state government is launching an aerial darshan of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, according to Meshram. According to reports, helicopter trips would begin from a helipad next to the tourism resort beside the Saryu River. Those who are interested must make reservations in advance, the official stated. Among other locations, the excursion will stop at the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat.

Here are things to keep in mind:

There will be helicopter flights from Gorakhpur, Mathura, Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Reservations in advance are required for those who wish to take the aerial tour.

The maximum time of 15 minutes has been set, and each person will pay Rs 3,539 for the price.

The cost of the helicopter service, which would take 40 minutes to complete 126 miles from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, is set at Rs 11,327 per passenger.

The cost for a person travelling from Varanasi or Lucknow to take a 55-minute or 45-minute flight is Rs 14,159.

A fare of Rs 14,159 per person will be charged from Prayagraj for a 50-minute flight.

