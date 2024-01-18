Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica built using 20kg of Parle-G biscuits (WATCH)

    A viral video on Instagram showcases an artist sculpting a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits, evoking nostalgic memories for many. The meticulous process garnered 5.8 million likes, though some expressed concerns about food wastage. The video's popularity coincides with the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, a historic event awaited for 500 years. The actual Ram Mandir is a monumental structure with dimensions of 300x235x161 feet.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica built using 20kg of Parle-G biscuits (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    The mere mention of Parle-G biscuits evokes nostalgic cravings, particularly for those cherished moments from childhood when they were enjoyed with milk or tea. However, a recent viral video has taken the love for Parle-G to a creative and artistic level, as an individual sculpted a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using 20 kg of the iconic biscuits.

    The captivating video, shared on the Instagram page "durgapur_times," showcases the meticulous process of unpacking numerous Parle-G biscuit packets and arranging them meticulously. As the video unfolds, it reveals the stunning outcome – a precise rendition of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, sculpted entirely from Parle-G biscuits. The artistry involved in this creation has resonated with millions on social media, garnering a whopping 5.8 million likes on Instagram.

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

    The artist's talented hands and 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits were ingeniously employed to bring to life a miniature version of the grand Ram Mandir. While many viewers have praised the creativity and craftsmanship displayed in the video, some have expressed concerns about the perceived wastage of food in this unique artistic endeavour.

    The video's popularity coincides with the enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a historic event scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the momentous ceremony, marking the culmination of a 500-year wait for devotees. The Ram Mandir, sprawling across 57,400 square meters, stands as a monumental structure at 300 feet in length, 235 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
