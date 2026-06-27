Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir funds 'tragic and shameful,' stressing it's a violation of devotees' trust. Following the allegations, trust officials resigned, and an SIT probe has been initiated by the UP govt.

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Fund Misappropriation

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday voiced strong disapproval over the security failures surrounding the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Congress leader highlighted that the contributions were not merely financial transactions but represented the collective faith and devotion of millions of citizens across the country.

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Talking to the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised that the misappropriation of funds collected from ordinary citizens was part of a drive, and it is a violation of the trust placed in the temple administration. She said, "People from all over the country, those who believe, and those who have faith, gave donations, and now those donations have been stolen. It is tragic. It is shameful." Emphasising the duty of the organisers, for the security of these offerings, she added, "it's not just funds that have been given by big corporates. These are funds which have been collected from every citizen. There was a drive to collect them. So who's responsible? If you collected them, it's your responsibility to keep them safe."

Trust Officials Resign, SIT Probe Ordered

Earlier, on Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. A First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI) NewsSubscription Service. (ANI)