Veteran actor Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, has passed away at the age of 89. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray were among those who paid tribute to the iconic 'Sholay' superstar.

Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday paid tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra, recalling how he became a fan after watching the iconic film 'Sholay' and how he met the star during the Telangana election campaign. Reddy remembered Dharmendra as a "very grounded person" who left a lasting impression both on screen and off. "Dharmendra ji was a very big actor, and I became a huge fan of him after watching the movie, Sholay...I met him during the Telangana election campaign...He was a very grounded person," Reddy told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also expressed grief over the loss, highlighting the longstanding personal and familial bond shared between the Deol and Thackeray families. "His family and our family have been friends for a long time. Dharmendra ji was also a friend of my grandfather. He was a superstar of the country...We all pay tribute to him," he told media reporters.

'He-Man' of Indian Cinema Passes Away

Dharmendra, popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89 after a period of ill health. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment."Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12.

An Enduring Legacy

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Renowned for his charm, versatility, and enduring screen presence, Dharmendra maintained a fan base across generations. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)