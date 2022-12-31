Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Babu, the mastermind of Bihar hooch tragedy that killed 38, arrested in Delhi

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday (December 31) arrested Ram Babu, the alleged mastermind of the recent hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran. This development comes after the Bihar Police said it arrested another "mastermind" last week in connection with the Saran hooch tragedy case that claimed as many as 38 lives.

    While official figures put the death toll at 38, other reports claim that the fatalities crossed the 75-mark.

    Speaking to reporters, an official from the Delhi Police Crime Branch said, "Ram Babu Mahto is one of the most wanted accused in two cases registered at PS Mashrak, and PS Isuapur of Saran district. As per reports around 80 people died in these tragic incidents related to sale and consumption of spurious liquor."

    "As per the info available so far, he is involved in several cases of illicit liquor. He has been arrested from Dwarka area of Delhi. Appropriate legal action is being taken and info about his arrest has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," the official added.

    According to Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar's statement, a special investigation team, constituted by the state police in the incident, apprehended a homoeopathy compounder, who was also accused of being the mastermind of the hooch tragedy.

    "Police seized a vehicle, used for transporting chemicals from Uttar Pradesh and supplying liquors in and around Masrakh in Saran. Empty bottles of chemicals that were used in manufacturing spurious liquor were also recovered on Friday," the SP said.

    It is reportedly said that the Bihar Police has arrested at least 14 persons in connection with the case.

    During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they supplied spurious liquor made of homoeopathy medicines in Saran district, the SP said. One of the accused had also consumed the same liquor, but he survived after the treatment, he added.

