BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has appealed to intellectuals to guide youth away from violence. He alleged that foreign adversaries and anti-national elements have hijacked student protests to destabilise India through misinformation campaigns.

BCI Alleges Foreign Plot in Student Protests

The Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra, on Thursday issued a public appeal calling upon the legal fraternity, teachers, professors, doctors, engineers, journalists, entrepreneurs and other intellectuals to come forward to safeguard the nation and guide students away from violence and misinformation.

In a four-page press statement titled 'An Appeal to the Intellectuals of the Country', the Senior Advocate alleged that anti-social and anti-national elements had hijacked the ongoing student protests and claimed that foreign adversaries were attempting to destabilise India by misleading young people. He alleged that the objective of such forces was to undermine the country's peace, development and constitutional order.

Appeal to Professionals to Counter Misinformation

The BCI Chairman further alleged that certain political leaders were instigating younger generations to create lawlessness and claimed that some foreign countries and anti-India elements were supporting efforts aimed at disrupting India's progress. He also alleged that organised social media campaigns originating from abroad were spreading distorted information to influence the youth.

Appealing to lawyers and other professionals, Mishra said it was their responsibility to communicate the truth to students and the public, distinguish genuine democratic dissent from violence and misinformation, and uphold constitutional values. He said intellectuals should help protect social harmony and prevent young people from being misled.

The statement also urged teachers and professors to engage with students, listen to their concerns and encourage peaceful and lawful expression. Educational institutions, it said, should promote informed dialogue and constitutional awareness rather than allow students to be drawn into violence that could harm their education and future.

Call for Broader Societal Role

Mishra further called upon doctors, engineers, scientists, journalists and other professionals to promote responsible public conduct, verify facts before circulating information and discourage rumours, hatred and incitement to violence.

He also appealed to business leaders, parents and civil society organisations to play an active role in promoting peace, constitutional values and awareness about the consequences of violence.

Upholding National Security and Constitutional Values

The Bar Council of India appealed to all responsible citizens, irrespective of profession, religion, region, language or political preference, to place the nation above partisan considerations. It also urged lawyers and other professional leaders to persuade students and young people to distance themselves from what it described as anti-social conspiracies and foreign designs.

In the concluding part of the statement, Mishra said meaningful politics could take place only when the nation remained secure and asserted that genuine student protesters do not damage public property, attack police personnel or take the law into their own hands. He called upon lawyers, student leaders, political parties and law enforcement agencies to work together to restore peace through lawful means and constitutional values.