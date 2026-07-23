PDP President Mehbooba Mufti termed the NEET-UG protest the 'biggest test since 1947' and a battle to save the Constitution. She said only the youth can bring change and save India from injustice, as opposition leaders support the students.

Youth Can Save Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday called the student-led agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak a critical battle to safeguard India's Constitution and democracy, terming the agitation the biggest test since 1947. Speaking to the reporters, Mufti framed the youth-led movement as a broader systemic resistance against institutional failure, lawlessness, and divisive governance. She said that only the youth can save the Constitution. "I believe the entire country is facing its biggest test since 1947, and the youth have joined in. Cows are safer in our country today, not children. Our judiciary says it doesn't have time. If these people don't stand up today against this brutality, against this injustice, then I believe our country will become worse than it was before 1947. So, if change is to be brought about, it will be these people who will bring it about. If the Constitution is to be saved, it will be these people who will save it," she said.

In an X post, the PDP chief underlined that the youth power has come to a full circle at the Jantar Mantar, adding that looking at them makes one feel that India is in safe hands. "Youth power has come to a full circle today at Jantar Mantar. Their energy & steadfast resilience is infectious. Looking at them, one feels India is in safe hands," she said. Youth power has come to a full circle today at Jantar Mantar. Their energy & steadfast resilience is infectious. Looking at them one feels India is in safe hands. pic.twitter.com/Tk6QSgBrSt — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 23, 2026

Protests Continue, Govt Open to Discussion

The remarks came amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to call a discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue amid ongoing youth protests in the national capital. According to sources, the government is reaching out to the floor leaders regarding the discussion and has said that the Opposition should hold the discussion but without putting forth any conditions such as resignations.

INDIA Bloc Extends Support to Students

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi went to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, extending support to students over the NEET-UG paper leak. The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti in buses. "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," the Congress leader wrote on X. (ANI)