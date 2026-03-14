Congress MLA Sofia Firdous voiced concerns over internal party communication for the Rajya Sabha polls, stating she was unaware of MLAs being sent out of state and was not consulted on the decision to support a candidate.

Concerns Over Internal Communication

With only two days left for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, Sofia Firdous, has expressed concerns over internal communication within the party and the decision-making process regarding support for candidates. Speaking on the issue, Firdous said she was unaware of the reasons behind some Congress MLAs from Odisha being sent outside the state ahead of the elections. She stated that she had not been contacted or informed about any plan to travel to Bengaluru or any other location. "I don't know about it because nobody contacted me regarding going to Bengaluru or anything related to that. So I cannot comment much on that matter," she said.

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Firdous also pointed out that Congress MLAs were not consulted before the party decided to support a Rajya Sabha candidate. According to her, since MLAs are the ones who cast votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, their opinions should have been taken into consideration. "If our opinions had been sought, we could have sat together and discussed what decision would be right or wrong. But no consultation was done with us," she said.

Criticism of BJD and Potential Alignment

Commenting on the political situation in Odisha, Firdous alleged that the weakening of the Congress in the state since 2000 was largely due to the role of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). She claimed that the BJD had often supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at various levels. "The BJD has always been clear in its stand and has supported the BJP at many levels. Whether in the Assembly, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha, their MPs have often backed the BJP in voting and other matters," she alleged.

She also criticised the idea of aligning with BJD, stating that Congress workers and leaders had faced political harassment over the years. According to her, joining hands with such a party would not make sense for Congress. Firdous added that if the party had fielded an independent candidate and discussed the decision collectively with MLAs, it would have maintained their dignity within the political process.

Focus on Constituency Development

However, the MLA emphasised that her primary focus remains on her constituency and its development. "My focus is on my constituency. The people who voted for my father earlier and now have voted for me expect development work. I am committed to working for them," she said. (ANI)