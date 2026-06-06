BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and leader Rajneesh Agrawal filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. Both candidates expressed their gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity and trust placed in them.

BJP Candidates File Nominations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections officially filed their nominations on Saturday from Madhya Pradesh. Among those filing their nominations were BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party leader Rajneesh Agrawal, both of whom are vying for seats in the Upper House in the elections scheduled for June 18. The filing process took place in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

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Following the submission of his nomination papers, Rajneesh Agrawal spoke to ANI to express his appreciation for the party's trust. "I repeatedly express my gratitude to the central leadership, the state leadership, the national president, and everyone. This leadership takes decisions under a process," Agrawal stated. BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Tarun Chugh, on filing his nomination, expressed the sentiment, saying, "We are soldiers of the party; this is a party directive, and we are fulfilling it as party workers." Chugh also expressed gratitude, stating, "I am deeply grateful to both the national leadership and the leadership in Madhya Pradesh. They have showered us with such abundant blessings."

Minister Takes Jibe at Congress

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh State revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress party, saying that while the party fears cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, and the BJP members are simply "following party directives" and doing the work assigned to them. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Congress fears cross-voting. As for us, we do not fear; we follow the party's directives and carry out the work assigned to us."

EC Notifies Biennial Elections

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)