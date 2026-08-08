Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan visited the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paying tribute to freedom fighters. He honoured Veer Savarkar, calling him a 'unique and fearless revolutionary' whose patriotism inspired generations.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday visited the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and paid tribute to freedom fighters who endured hardships during India's struggle for independence. Radhakrishnan laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column and paid homage at Veer Savarkar's cell. He also visited Swatantra Jyoti, the Central Tower, Gallows and the Museum and Exhibition Gallery, besides witnessing the Light and Sound Show depicting the freedom struggle.

VP Hails Veer Savarkar's Patriotism

Describing Veer Savarkar as a "unique and fearless revolutionary", the Vice-President said his patriotism inspired generations of Indians. Recalling Savarkar's imprisonment and the hardships he faced at the Cellular Jail, Radhakrishnan said, "The purpose of sending freedom fighters to jail was to demoralise them; Savarkar ji never got demoralised. Finally, the British Raj got demoralised."

He also highlighted Savarkar's contribution to the fight against untouchability and social discrimination.

Radhakrishnan said India's pursuit of greater strength was not aimed at dictating terms to others, but at ensuring that the country was never dictated to by anyone.

The Vice President stated that Veer Savarkar endured untold sufferings in the Cellular Jail, and described his lifelong struggle and his freedom struggle against British imperialism as a heroic battle that no one can ever ignore or dismiss in history. He said that Veer Savarkar's great sacrifice will forever serve as a great light guiding us.

VP's Two-Day Visit to Islands

Earlier, the Vice-President was received at INS Utkrosh in Sri Vijaya Puram by Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (Retd.) and senior officials. He was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and will participate in programmes including the launch of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and a visit to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island. (ANI)