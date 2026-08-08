India launched E-Samudra, a digital platform for seafarers and maritime stakeholders. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the platform, which aims to digitise governance, enhance seafarer welfare, and improve service delivery.

India took a major step towards digitising maritime governance with the launch of E-Samudra, a comprehensive digital platform that integrates services for seafarers, shipping companies, ports and other maritime stakeholders, while announcing a series of reforms to strengthen seafarer welfare, security and service delivery, according to a release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday inaugurated the platform during a national stakeholder interaction on "Seafarer Security, Safety and Welfare and Inauguration of E-Samudra", held in Mumbai and organised by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) under the Ministry.

Modernising Maritime Administration

Alongside E-Samudra, DGMA showcased a series of initiatives aimed at modernising maritime administration and improving seafarer welfare. These included the recently launched e-NAVIK 24x7 grievance redressal system, the upcoming Seafarer Tracking Dashboard, the Digital Seafarers Employment Agreement (d-SEA) and enhanced welfare measures under the Seafarers Welfare Fund Society (SWFS).

A Vision for Seafarers

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the transformation of India's maritime sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi places seafarers at the centre of the country's long-term growth strategy, the release noted.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is pursuing an ambitious transformation of the maritime sector through Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Seafarers remain at the heart of this journey. Our commitment is clear: every Indian seafarer must be safe, respected and supported. As India strengthens its position as a global maritime power, we must ensure that those who power this growth work fearlessly, safely and with dignity," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Highlighting India's growing maritime capabilities, the Union Minister said the country has emerged as the second-largest supplier of seafarers globally and expressed confidence that India would soon become the world's largest supplier. He also noted that India has become the world's leading ship recycling destination and is working towards positioning itself among the world's top five shipbuilding nations, the release said.

'Ease of Living and Doing Business'

On the launch of the digital platform, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "E-Samudra is not merely a technology platform; it is a significant step towards making maritime governance simpler, more transparent and more stakeholder-centric. Technology is meaningful only when it improves the lives of people. Through E-Samudra, we are ensuring Ease of Living for our seafarers and Ease of Doing Business for the maritime sector."

Secretary, MoPSW, Vijay Kumar said India's maritime policy is now anchored in three pillars, the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, which recognises seafarers as Key Workers, the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, and the principle of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. The event brought together representatives of the maritime industry, seafarer organisations, recruitment and placement agencies, maritime training institutes, shipowners, government agencies and maritime professionals from across the country.

"E-Samudra will bring maritime services into a single digital window with end-to-end workflows, online payments, real-time tracking and digitally issued certificates. Our objective is not merely to put processes online, but to make them predictable, transparent and time-bound," Kumar said.

India's active seafarer workforce has grown from about 1.03 lakh in 2013 to more than 3.23 lakh in 2025, underscoring the need to strengthen digital service delivery, regulation and welfare for the country's rapidly expanding maritime workforce, as per the release.

Digital First and Faceless Governance

Director General of Maritime Administration Shyam Jagannathan described E-Samudra as a transformational platform that shifts maritime administration from a physical office-based model to Digital First and Faceless Governance.

"E-Samudra transforms maritime administration from a physical office-based model into an integrated digital ecosystem. It represents a transition towards Digital First and Faceless Governance, ensuring that a seafarer onboard a vessel can access government services as easily as someone sitting ashore," he said.

Ensuring Seafarer Safety and Welfare

The release noted that the event also highlighted DGMA's response to recent geopolitical disruptions affecting global shipping. According to the ministry, DGMA monitored more than 16,000 calls, handled over 40,000 communications, and coordinated the safe repatriation of more than 4,000 stranded Indian seafarers through joint efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, the Indian Navy, shipowners and other maritime stakeholders.

Officials also highlighted initiatives such as Sagar Mein Yog, promoting the physical and mental wellbeing of seafarers, and Sagar Mein Samman, aimed at strengthening opportunities and support for women seafarers. The ministry said the number of women seafarers has increased significantly in recent years, reflecting greater inclusivity in the maritime workforce.

Engaging with Stakeholders

During the programme, Sonowal also interacted with representatives of recruitment and placement services, maritime stakeholders, cadets and young maritime professionals, discussing issues related to recruitment, employment, welfare, regulatory compliance and career development, the release noted.

He urged the next generation of Indian seafarers to uphold the values of safety, professionalism, dignity and continuous learning while assuring them of the government's continued support.

The launch of E-Samudra marks a significant milestone in India's transition towards technology-enabled, transparent and citizen-centric maritime governance. By integrating multiple services on a common digital platform, the government expects to improve service delivery, reduce compliance burdens, strengthen transparency and reinforce India's position as a leading global maritime nation.