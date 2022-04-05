Rajya Sabha passes bill to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned in Rajya Sabha the step-motherly treatment given to three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with voice vote, paving the way for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi. According to the bill, passed by Lok Sabha last week, the unification of the municipal corporations will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned in Rajya Sabha the step-motherly treatment given to three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday pointed out that if states or union territories deal with civic bodies in such a manner, it would stop Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies from gaining their targets. The Home Minister passed these remarks while addressing the Upper House after introducing the Delhi municipal bill.

“Questions have been raised on the government’s constitutional capacity to bring the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Those who call us power-hungry should look at themselves in the mirror,” Amit Shah added.

At a press conference hours before the passage of the bill, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said this bill is “unconstitutional and illegal” and should be withdrawn. It is administratively blunderous and politically hypocritical, he said. Slamming the BJP, Singhvi said it was damaging the federal structure and decentralisation, PTI reported.

“This bill is in no way an attack on the federal structure,” Shah said, allaying concerns raised by some opposition members. Delhi is only a union territory and not a full state, he said, adding that Parliament has the competence to frame laws for Delhi and that is why it has brought this bill.

Dismissing the opposition charge that the ruling dispensation at the Centre brought in the bill out of fear of losing the civic elections, Shah said the BJP has no such phobia and is ready to contest the polls soon after delimitation. “It is being alleged that the bill has been brought due to fear of losing elections.

But if elections are held after six months, will you lose,” he asked opposition members. He said the BJP has no fear of losing or arrogance of victory and is fully geared up to contest the polls.