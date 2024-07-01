Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajya Sabha observes 1-minute silence in memory of 45 Kuwait fire tragedy victims (WATCH)

    The Rajya Sabha paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the tragic Kuwait fire last month. At least 45 Indians lost their lives including 23 from Kerala. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    The Rajya Sabha on Monday (July 1) paid tributes and conveyed condolences to the victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy that killed at least 45 Indians last month. Vice President of India, who is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar said that the incident was 'painful' and 'unfortunate'. 

    Kuwait Fire : 'Rs 8 lakh will be given to kin of victims, will protect them,' says NBTC director KG Abraham

    Dhankar said, "In a tragic fire accident, that took place on 12 June 2024, in a residential building labour housing facility in the Mangaf area, Kuwait, 49 persons including 45 Indians lost their lives and 50 persons got injured. The loss of precious lives in the tragic incident is painful and unfortunate. Our embassy in Kuwait, in coordination with the local authorities, ensured safe evacuation and necessary assistance to those injured in the accident site and immediate repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to our country."

    He added," This House joins me in expressing heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes for early recovery of those injured." 

    The Chairman then requested the members of the House to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

    At least 45 Indians lost their lives in a massive fire that erupted in a labor accommodation in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12. The deceased include 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal.

    The Kuwaiti Fire Force attributed the tragic fire in Mangaf to an electrical circuit malfunction, as revealed in a press release following an investigation of the incident site, according to the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.
     

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
