    Kuwait Fire : 'Rs 8 lakh will be given to kin of victims, will protect them,' says NBTC director KG Abraham

    K G Abraham, the managing director of NBTC, addressed the recent Kuwait fire tragedy, announcing that the company will support the victims' families by providing four years' salary and Rs 8 lakh in compensation. Additionally, a job will be offered to a dependent of each victim.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

    Kochi: KG Abraham, the managing director of NBTC, announced that his company would support the families of the victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy. The company has pledged to provide four years' salary to the dependents of each employee who lost their life in the incident. The affected employees were housed in the building that caught fire on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in Kochi, Abraham stated that the company is taking full responsibility for the unfortunate event. He also mentioned that the building was leased specifically to provide accommodation for NBTC employees.

    Kuwait fire: 3 arrested after tragedy that killed 45 Indians, short circuit confirmed as cause of incident

    K G Abraham, a Kottayam native and the managing director of the firm, stated, "The company's lapses didn't lead to the tragedy. We prioritize the safety of our employees and strictly follow all safety requirements prescribed by the authorities."

    Regarding compensation for the victims' families, K G Abraham said that four years' salary would be provided as an insurance amount. "Employees are like our family. The company will ensure that all are covered by a Life insurance policy. A compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the families of the victims as soon as possible. Additionally, the company will offer a job to a dependent of each victim. Company representatives will visit the bereaved families in India," he stated.

    Dismissing reports of a gas cylinder explosion at the building, K G Abraham clarified that no kitchen operates there as workers are strictly prohibited from cooking due to safety reasons.

    "Food prepared in a main kitchen outside the building is served to the employees in their dining hall. Officials have confirmed that a short circuit led to the blaze," he stated.

    "The seven-storey building has 24 apartments, with no chance of overcrowding. Only 3 to 4 people share each apartment. We treat our employees very well, providing free food and accommodation for all. The company also covers their flight tickets," said K G Abraham.

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Emotions run high as political leaders pay tribute to 31 victims in Kochi (WATCH)
     

