Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, MLAs from the Congress have been relocated to a five-star hotel in Bengaluru to prevent cross-voting. Five candidates are contesting for four Rajya Sabha seats, intensifying the competition.

Karnataka Congress MLAs have been relocated to a five-star hotel in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for Tuesday. The Congress legislators have been accommodated at the Hilton Inn in Nagawara as a precautionary measure to prevent cross-voting. All MLAs have been issued whips for the upcoming elections, where five candidates are vying for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka.

The contenders include Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, and GC Chandrashekar from the Congress, Narayansa Bhandage from the BJP, and D Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S). Reddy's unexpected nomination has intensified the competition for the available seats.

While the Congress, with 134 members in the Assembly, has asserted the support of three additional MLAs, the BJP and JD(S) have 66 and 19 MLAs respectively. Bhandage is anticipated to secure victory with votes from BJP legislators, while Reddy's prospects remain uncertain. To ensure success for both candidates, the Opposition coalition requires five more votes.

Among the four Others in the assembly, Congress asserts the backing of two independents and Darshan Puttanaiah from the Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, ensuring confidence in securing three seats. Notably, the fourth candidate, G Janardhana Reddy of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, held discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The election was necessitated by the retirement of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar from the BJP and Congress members Chandrashekar, L Hanumanthaiah, and Hussain, whose terms expired on April 2 after six years. Amidst the electoral dynamics, accusations have arisen, with Congress state president DK Shivakumar alleging that JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy is enticing Congress MLAs to support his party's nominee.

